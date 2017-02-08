Historic team headed to state championship

FARMINGTON - Fasten your hair and get pom-pom pumped up. Mt. Blue's Cheerleading Team has earned a trip to the State Championship in what will be a first-ever for the Cougar contingent. No Mt. Blue cheerleading squad in its history has gone to states in back to back years.

Holly Harrington is the head coach of the team and exudes pride for her young Cougar pride. Harrington has coached cheerleading for 20-plus years and is thrilled to give Mt. Blue something to really cheer about.

"This team, like many in the past, is very hardworking" Harrington said, "they also are open to trying new things and always ready to step up their game."

Harrington and assistant coach Jess Baker have had their hands full this year with acclimating seven new faces to a demanding routine.

"Tumbling is the new big thing," Harrington explained. "We're not talking somersaults or cartwheels. Elite tumbling such as roundoff back handsprings."

A what?

Tough enough to roll out off the tongue, look up "roundoff back handspring" to gain some perspective of how demanding cheerleading can be. "Step one: practice on a trampoline" already gives some idea the intricacy and difficulty involved.

The Cheerleading team will rumble and tumble with the best in the state for all the pom poms this Saturday, Feb. 11. The competition begins at 10 a.m. at the Civic Center in Augusta.