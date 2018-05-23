Historic library finds new home at fairgrounds

NEW SHARON - One of the region's first libraries has found a new home at the Farmington Fairgrounds and will open its doors to the public with the start of fair season in Sept.

The building, which dates back to the 1800s, will join several other historic buildings at the fairgrounds, creating a small makeshift village that serves as a living museum. The library will eventually be furnished with era-appropriate accessories, including the original card catalog published in 1897 and seven of the books found on the list.

"Patrons weren't allowed to touch the books. They were kept behind the desk and you had to ask the librarian to go and get them for you. Books were really very precious back then," current librarian of the Jim Ditzler Library Diana Oliver said.

Oliver was one of the people who worked to write grants for the move, and will continue to find funding to complete the museum for the public.

"I showed the kids an old list of library rules from back then and it made them howl with laughter," she said.

The list of rules will go up in the museum as well to give the audience a feel for how libraries really worked in the 1800s. Before finding its home in New Sharon on Route 2, the library roamed the area promoting literacy to the locals. The one room collection settled in New Sharon for more than 100 years before expanding to an old farmhouse donated by Jim Ditzler.

"We didn't get any assistance from the town. It was one of the first libraries in Franklin County, what was then Kennebec County, and yet nobody wanted it," Board of Trustee member Michelle Winslow said.

When the board asked the fairgrounds if they would be interested, she said they were more than happy to house the piece of history.

The New Sharon Library Museum will open in September and is seeking donations to help furnish it. For more information contact the Jim Ditzler Memorial Library at 779-1128.