Historical library opens doors as museum

FARMINGTON - A new addition to the Farmington Fair has brought a steady stream of visitors hoping to experience a bit of the past.

The New Sharon Library made its grand entrance onto the fairgrounds last August, traveling from its original location downtown all the way down Route 2 to its new home. The 1800s building joined the Red Schoolhouse, Western Maine Blacksmith Association and the maple sugar shack- a corner of the fair that organizers hope to turn into a living museum.

For the dedicated volunteers with the library, the week has been a momentous one.

"We're learning. We have a huge list of things to do for next year," volunteer Michelle Winslow said.

Winslow was one of many who helped find funding and organize the move of the building last year. The team has been working to collect historical pieces for the library, in order to recreate the traditional scene. Included in the library are the list of rules that once hung, the original card catalog that dates back to 1897, and an antique desk complete with ink bottle rings.

"Monday was hectic," Winslow said, referring to Ag Day for the local schools. "The kids were amazed at how a library ran. They couldn't believe that this was their only form of Google," she said, holding up the 1897 card catalog.

The New Sharon Library was one of the region's first libraries, functioning as a traveling library before settling down on Route 2. The one room collection stayed in New Sharon for more than 100 years before expanding to an old farmhouse donated by Jim Ditzler.

The library museum will remain open the rest of the fair week and organizers are eager to find people with stories or artifacts to share.