Historical reenactment will honor Isabel Greenwood

FARMINGTON - As locals prepare for the annual celebration of famed earmuff inventor Chester Greenwood, one group is gearing up to shine a light on Chester's other half- his wife Isabel.

The Farmington Historical Society along with members of the Farmington Grange have teamed up to recreate a movement that Isabel was passionate about during her lifetime- the women's suffrage movement. Roughly 15 people will be marching in the 43rd annual parade on Dec. 7, dressed in the historically accurate clothing of the late 19th century.

A handful of people have been meeting since August to sew skirts, blouses, hats and banners to match the era. Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of the women's suffrage movement which won the right for women to vote on Aug. 18 1920. Isabel was well known as a Maine suffragist, leading the local chapter which Chester was also a part of.

"I think Chester would be on board with the whole thing," grange member Toosie Scharoun said.

Scharoun is one of the seamstresses who has been working on the suffrage outfits in the basement of the grange, and will march in the parade next weekend. So far the group has made five blouses and skirts, 10 hats and 15 sashes and will make even more before the parade.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m.