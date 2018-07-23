History Mystery Scavenger Hunt coming to Summer Fest

FARMINGTON - Day two of the Farmington Summer Fest begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, with a sign-up for our newest, free event: the “History Mystery Scavenger Hunt.”

While vendors and musicians are setting up along Broadway and Church St. for a 10 a.m. opening, Joe Musumeci of Farmington Underground will begin taking sign-ups for a town-wide scavenger hunt based on the history of Farmington in the 1930’s.

With the help of renowned historian, Paul Mills, Joe has put together a series of clues to help participants begin to visualize what it might have been like in this very same downtown area eighty or ninety years ago. The clues will take the “detectives” around local shops and businesses on their search for the next clue. Clues might include some kind of sign, piece of architecture or landmark. Participants will be required to take a photo of the clue with at least one member in the picture as verification that the team has found the clue.

Farmington Underground will have a tent on Church St. all day Saturday, where teams of two to five members can get a map/puzzle and the first clue; and begin to follow the trail to its conclusion. All teams who finish the scavenger hunt will have their names entered into a drawing for prizes. At 4 p.m. three winners will be chosen and announced. The first ticket drawn will win $100, the second, $50, and the third, $25. Every finisher will receive a coupon for a discount off their first visit to Farmington Underground Escape Room and a coupon for a free Summer Fest t-shirt. Farmington Underground will provide a special mystery prize for the first finisher of the day.

Farmington Underground is an Escape Room business that opened in March, 2018, in the basement of the Church Street Commons building. Escape rooms first appeared in Japan in 2007 and came to America about 2012. This new form of entertainment has been rising in popularity all across the country. Now Farmington has one.

Typically, in an escape room, a group of people is enclosed in a themed and decorated room and the participants are challenged to find keys, decode clues and solve puzzles in order to “escape” from the room before time runs out. The Escape Room provides a great experience for those looking for an unusual and intriguing adventure.

“We’re grateful to have Farmington Underground bring an exciting new element to Summer Fest 2018," remarks Festival Coordinator Susun Terese.

Reservations for an escape room experience can be reserved online at www.farmingtonunderground.com, or by phone: 207-778-4099.