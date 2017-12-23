Holiday concert raises $14,000 for ECU HEAT

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund would like to thank our very generous community for helping to raise $14,000 for the ECU HEAT “50 for $50” Program.

This program delivers 50 gallons of oil, kerosene, or propane to any low income applicant. The program also delivers firewood or pellets to homes whose primary heating source is solid fuel. Applications are available at Western Maine Community Action in Wilton, at Town Halls, and at churches throughout Franklin County.

The applicant fills in the application and attaches a $50 money order payable to their regular fuel vendor. In dire emergencies, churches or General Assistance may be able to cover the cost of the applicant’s share. Applications may be delivered to WMCA, or mailed, where they are processed and sent out to fuel vendors for delivery. ECU HEAT is only able to make one delivery per household per heating season (Nov. – March), as long as funds are available. Residents of Jay may call WMCA to request assistance from the Good Neighbor Fund serving the Tri-Town area.

While applicants pay a $50 Share for each delivery, the remainder of the cost is paid by ECU HEAT, a ministry of the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry. For example, a 50-gallon delivery of kerosene (at $3.05 per gallon) will cost $152.50. After the applicant’s $50 Share is applied, WMCA is billed for the balance due of $102.50. WMCA then bills ECU HEAT for 50 to 100 deliveries every month. Donors who contribute $100 may be glad to know their gift has provided 50 gallons of kerosene for a chilly family somewhere in Franklin County.

Many thanks to Old South Congregational Church in Farmington for organizing the Dec. 14 Holiday Concert in coordination with New England Celtic Arts, featuring Andrew Harris reciting “A Child’s Christmas in Wales," and Matt and Shannon Heaton, who performed Christmas music on guitar and flute, with Shannon’s lovely voice enchanting the audience. Thank you to the Heaton’s for helping us keep the HEAT ON in Franklin County homes this winter.

Many thanks also to: Barbara A. Black, Rockwell and Stephanie Bjorn, the Farmington Rotary Club, Louise McCLeery, and UMF President Kate Foster for serving as ECU HEAT Sponsors and collectively providing a $3,500 support base toward the goal of raising $5,000 at the Holiday Concert.

Donations at the Concert, along with a portion of the ticket sales, amounted to $4,000. Donations received by mail Dec. 1 through 15 added another $1,575, bringing the total to $9,075, which more than qualified ECU HEAT for the $5,000 Matching Grant promised by Sandy River Charitable Foundation and soon to be added to the grand total.

Donations are tax- deductible and promptly acknowledged. Checks payable to ECU HEAT may be mailed year-round to ECU HEAT, P.O. Box 147, Farmington, ME 04938. ECU HEAT thanks all who give so generously to help keep our neighbors warm throughout Franklin County.