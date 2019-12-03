Holiday movies to benefit local charities

FARMINGTON - Three classic holiday movies will be playing at Narrow Gauge Cinemas this season, beginning this weekend with A Christmas Story. Traditionally, the annual event has included only one movie geared toward a younger crowd, but its popularity has supported expanding to include two more films.

On Dec. 7 and 8 A Christmas Story will be playing beginning at 12:15. Tickets are $4 with all proceeds going to Western Maine Community Action's Operation Santa Claus. The first 100 people will get a free movie pass for future use.

Operation Santa Claus is a yearly program provides gifts to more than 900 children in the greater Franklin County area. Applications to participate can be found by clicking here. Income guidelines and other requirements can be found on WMCA's website.

On Dec. 14 and 15 Polar Express will once again be playing for the younger locals, beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets are again $4 and all proceeds will benefit local Blessing Boxes organized by Saint Joseph Parish. Several Blessing Boxes are stationed around the Franklin County area and function on a take-what-you-need, give-what-you-can platform. The boxes contain non-perishable food items.

The showing of Polar Express will once again include free hot cocoa and cookies distributed to viewers by special local "celebrities".

The third weekend, Dec. 21 and 22, will show It's a Wonderful Life and will benefit the Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund. Tickets will again be $4. Free pizza will be available in the theater lobby. Times are still to be determined.

ECU HEAT is a major source of heating fuel for low-income applicants and is run by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry. The program primarily consists of the $50 for HEAT program which allows qualifying low-income households to apply for a one-time delivery of heating fuel each season. Applicants contribute $50, with ECU HEAT providing enough additional funding to deliver either 100 gallons of oil, kerosene or propane, a ton of pellets or one cord of firewood. Applications are available at Western Maine Community Action, as well as local town offices and churches.

This fall, 230 fuel deliveries have been approved to qualifying applicants. According to Rev. Susan Crane, the program's coordinator, another 70 applications are on hold. ECU HEAT is entirely supported by donations from local individuals, businesses, churches and organizations.