Hometown basketball premieres on WRGY in Rangeley

RANGELEY - Live remote broadcasts of selected basketball games for the Rangeley Lakes Regional School Men's Varsity and Lady Lakers have been added to the line up of WRGY this month, expanding the offerings of the region's community radio station.

Live broadcasts started on Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8 with the Lady Lakers' opening games of the season, presented live from the Collins/Brackett Memorial Gymnasium in Rangeley. Two more games were aired on Dec. 10 and games will be announced live on WRGY as conditions permit.

"Our play-by-play announcers have agreed to try and cover as many home games as possible, as well as considering some away games. Much of this will be governed by the logistics of their availability. This is great news for WRGY listeners who just cannot make it to the hometown gymnasium. Whether you're in upstate New York or housebound in Oquossoc," said Ernest Gurney, interim Station Manager at WRGY. "We are also planning on recording some of these games for repeat broadcast, since many of our listeners may not be able to listen to the game in real time. The announcers are exploring the logistics of airing some middle school games to make WRGY a community resource for all sorts of local sports."

The two announcers, Tom Danforth and Rod Smith bring years of basketball experience to the court. Local Rangeley folks will recognize Tom's work as Physical Education Instructor and Coach, Rod brings his eye and skills courtside from years at Jay, where Rod graduated as a standout in Football and Basketball, as well as his skills as an assistant coach for the last two years in the Rangeley Rec. Flag Football program..

"In just the ﬁrst four games we have already received very complimentary feedback from listeners not only in the local listening range of our analog signal, but also fans of Rangeley sports across the nation, including Pennsylvania, New York and California who receive our live streaming signal from our website,” said Gurney.

The programs are supported by Sarge’s Pub and Grub, Gurney said, as well as numerous community sponsors. The station is a low-watt, nonprofit community station that has transmitted from Saddleback Mountain since 2010. Broadcasting basketball games has been a goal of WRGY since it opened, Gurney said.

"This has been a goal for WRGY since we started community radio," he said, "and slowly, through individual donations and community support we have acquired the necessary equipment to make this leap. Folks can now listen to Hometown Basketball from Rangeley's Community Radio in real time: play by play, shot by shot.”

WRGY can be found on regular radio signal at 90.5 FM in limited areas. WRGY also streams its programming live around the world from its website wrgy.org. Just go to the home page and press the “play” button. Schedules of upcoming games will be announced on air in advance once conﬁrmed, as well as announced on WRGY’s Facebook page.