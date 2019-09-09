‘Honest food’ – Salt & Pepper opens in Wilton

WILTON - Mary and Don Beane love food.

Mary Beane got her start working in a summer camp kitchen, then worked as a waitress, finagled her way into a pastry cook position, then spent time at a series of well-regarded restaurants, including Arrows in Ogunquit and Fiddleheads in Farmington. Don Beane's father ran the Farmington Diner - Don worked there as early as 13 years old - and from there he went to the old Farmington Pizza restaurant in West Farmington in high school, leading into 30 years of experience cooking for the University of Maine at Farmington. The Beanes brought their decades of food and hospitality experience to an island resort on Belgrade Lake: training the staff, running the resort's kitchen and coming up with creative, delicious dishes.

Then they decided to start a brand new restaurant, utilizing the building previously inhabited by Athena's Pizza.

"We are crazy," Don admitted, "and that's why we love it so much. We just love what we do."

Salt and Pepper, and Sugar Too! offers a menu designed to appeal to everyone by serving well-prepared, creative dishes. Green Chili BBQ Pork, for example, features fire-roasted peppers and slow-cooked pork on griddled corn cakes; as many ingredients as possible are made in-house by the Beanes. Vegan offerings include Zoodles of Noodles - zucchini noodles in sesame peanut dressing with other vegetables and toasted sesame seeds. Don said that Salt & Pepper was a place that carnivores and vegans can meet, but Mary was even more inclusive: "there's a little something for everyone here."

Currently, despite employing roughly 25 people at the restaurant, the Beanes are cooking all the food themselves. They are aiming for what Don refers to as "honest food" - basic, favorable dishes prepared well. Their french fries, for instance, are blanched prior to being fried in peanut oil to make them extra crispy. Desserts are made with butter, not shortening, and Don says that you can taste it in the crust. Mary's mushroom pasta squeaks out as much flavor as possible.

Daily and weekly specials include the popular Grilled Cheese of the Day and feature local ingredients when practical. The Chicken-Fried Chicken Livers come from Pine Tree Poultry, for example.

The interior of the old Athena's Restaurant has been completely redone - down to the wiring and plumbing. There's a new kitchen, new booths in the dining area and new bathrooms. Mary and Don credited the community for stepping up to help: friends and neighbors, but also other local restaurants and businesses that contributed material and labor to help pull the new venture together so quickly.

"So many people helped," Don said, calling the response "heart moving."

The Beanes have worked hard to train their staff; one of the tenants of their business plan is having a good working environment. It worked in Belgrade Lakes, to a point where some of the island staff followed the Beanes to Farmington.

"If you're going to work hard, you might as well have fun doing it," Mary said.

Salt & Pepper had a soft opening in late July and a grand opening on Aug. 13, consisting mostly of a party for the restaurant's many helpers and some balloons out front. The new hours of operation, as of this week, are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. The restaurant does not take reservations.

Future plans include baking goods at the restaurant, a free office lunch program for patrons via drawing business cards out of a jar and a "recipe remake" event that will have the restaurant attempt recreations of customers' favorite dishes.

Mary and Don also plan on being active within the community. The restaurant will host a Cookie Palooza this holiday season, with a cookie decorating/purchasing event raising money for Western Maine Homeless Outreach.

Salt & Pepper can be reached at 645-7035.