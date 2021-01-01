Hope for the slopes

FARMINGTON - Winter enthusiasts faced disappointment last week as several inches of rain quickly changed the winter landscape. For some, the warm temperatures and watery precipitation simply meant a change in weekend plans. For others, the melting slopes meant a hit to business.

"We haven't had the most favorable snowmaking conditions, which is something that keeps ski areas able to open on a timely manner," Director of Titcomb Mountain Seth Noonkester said. "It's the nature of the ski industry. We're reliant on mother nature."

Noonkester and the Titcomb team- primarily volunteers- had already spent three nights making snow for the small mountain when the holiday forecast rolled in. They work on a limited budget, and a limited water supply, so snowmaking days are precious. In a typical year the team usually logs only 10 nights total of snowmaking.

"The one benefit to rain is that it replenishes the pond," Noonkester said.

An optimist at heart, Noonkester said the unfavorable weather simply forces the team to think outside the box. As the rain accumulated, the team pivoted, deciding to flood one of the parking lots for an ice skating rink. Noonkester said they hope to soon offer a pickup hockey league, and family skate nights- anything to help get the community outdoors.

Making comparisons from one season to the next can be difficult, but Dr. Julia Daly, a geology professor at the University of Maine at Farmington, said the reports have been consistent over the course of the last decade.

"The trend that we're definitely seeing, in Maine in particular, is a later start to winter," Dr. Daly said.

There can be a lot of variation from one year to the next, but overall, Dr. Daley said scientists are seeing an increase in the number of rain events during winter.

"It's the same amount of precipitation, it's just not falling in the same way."

According to the Maine Climate Assessment prepared by the University of Maine last year, the minimum temperature in Maine has increased from 3.7 degrees Fahrenheit to 4.3 over a longterm period. Snowfall has decreased by roughly 17 percent over the last century, the study shows.

"Finding that balance of when to put snow on the ground is difficult. And that decision is only going to get harder," Dr. Daly said.

Despite difficult decisions, Noonkester said, for the most part, he isn't worried.

"If Titcomb wasn't in Farmington, I don't think it would work. We have consistent community backing. We're 90 percent reliant on our volunteers. Plus, when you become a season pass holder, you become partial owner, so you share that responsibility of keeping it going," he said.