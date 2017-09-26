Hope With Every Step coming to Farmington Fairgrounds on Oct. 7

FARMINGTON – The eight annual Hope With Every Step 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Farmington Fairgrounds, bringing live music, good food and a giant inflatable obstacle course to a new venue.

The community event is held in honor of Josh Brochu, 15, and Brooke Brochu, 12 of Jay and Emmy Rowles, 11 of Lewiston. Josh, Brooke and Emmy are the only three known people in Maine living with Ataxia Telangiectasia. A fatal degenerative rare genetic disease that attacks children, A-T causes progressive loss of muscle control, immune system problems and a strikingly high rate of cancer, particularly leukemia and lymphoma. Fewer than 500 cases of A-T have been reported nationwide.

There is exciting research happening right now, including the worldwide ATTeST Clinical Trial of the steroid EryDel. Patients in this study have experienced neurological improvement, something A-T families have only dreamed of in the past.

Organizers are attempting to meet a fundraising goal of $50,000 this year. The previous seven HWES events have raised $330,000 since 2010.

The 5K race registration begins at 7 a.m. with a race start time of 8:30 a.m. Medals will be awarded and a $50 Visa gift card will go to the top 5K male and female finishers. Breakfast sandwiches will be available. Register online by Sept. 27 to secure your event shirt. Fundraising is encouraged.

Following the 5K, the Family Festival will begin with a kickoff time of 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Highlights include a L-A Harley Band performance from noon to 3 p.m., Warrior Village Airsoft, a Calzolaio Pasta Company lunch, a 75’ inflatable obstacle course, Gigaballs, multiple bounce houses, barrel train rides, face painting, the Walmart touch-a-truck tractor trailers, Farmington Fire Department fire trucks, games, California king sized handmade quilt raffle and more. There will also be plenty of food available onsite for the daylong event at reasonable prices.

Anyone wishing to pre-register, to create a free online fundraising page, for event information, to become an event sponsor and to DONATE please visit: www.atcp.org/HopeStepMaine. Registration will also be available the day of the event. Anyone who raises $100 or more will receive a $5 free lunch voucher. The top fundraiser prize is a drone! Admission and parking is free. Unlimited use of inflatables $5, kids games are unlimited play with prizes for $5. All proceeds will benefit the A-T Children’s Project, a grassroots nonprofit organization which funds biomedical research and clinical centers for A-T.

For updates on event information visit www.facebook.com/ATmaine. Please join us Oct. 7 in honoring Josh, Brooke and Emmy as we continue to work towards finding a cure for A-T.

This year's event sponsors include Walmart #7014 Distribution Center, Calzolaio Pasta Company, Thomas J. McMahon Elementary, Jeanne’s Kids, Mad Tents, LLC, Maine Antique Tractor Club, Thomas J. McMahon Elementary, Verso Corporation, Walmart Heart Drivers, Walmart Transportation 7814, AmVets Post #33, Andy’s Silkscreen/Logo Logic, Polycor New England Inc., Walmart Distribution Center 6030, Raymond, NH, AmVets Auxilary Post 33, Franklin Savings Bank, Guild’s Country Hardware, Hight Chevrolet - Buick – GMC, Hillside Sports Club, Jean Castonguay Logging & Excavation Inc., Jason, Holly and Jaden Gibbs, Kachnovich Land Surveying, Inc., Otis Federal Credit Union, Sew Crazy, Sons of AmVets Post 33, Spruce Mountain Pharmacy.