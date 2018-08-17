Hostel of Maine: Building community in the Valley

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Melanie and Justin Steele haven't always been in the business of hosting guests. The couple originally found roots in social work and website development, Melanie graduating from the University of Maine at Farmington in 2011 before moving to Portland. But their backgrounds have proven helpful when opening the Hostel of Maine in Carrabassett Valley.

Justin keeps the business' online presence in top notch condition and he says that Melanie just knows how to work with people. The young couple currently manages the entire operation- from housekeeping to stocking the small, in-house bar.

"People say it's the cleanest hostel they've ever been in. And that takes a lot of work," Justin said.

The couple strives to go above and beyond for their guests- with a mentality of making things better than the average level of 'just clean enough.' Justin said their mission is to break the common idea that hostels are dirty or unsafe.

"A hostel can be high quality, clean and cozy without excluding anyone," he said.

Justin and Melanie stayed in their fair share of hostels while traveling throughout Europe and New Zealand, and always appreciated the community feel that the particular style of accommodations offer. Nestled at the foot of Sugarloaf, among the scenic biking and hiking trails of the Valley, Hostel of Maine has been creating its own sense of community since opening its doors in January 2018. The business has hit the ground running with a variety of guests- everyone from Appalachian Trail hikers to families enjoying the golf course.

"The community vibe in hostels is not often matched at other places," Justin said.

Hostel of Maine not only offers clean accommodation and a cozy atmosphere, they also include locally made beverages and food at their patio cafe. With easy access to the CV trail systems and a front door Sugarloaf shuttle pick up, Justin said they describe themselves as an 'adventure hostel,' catering to anyone who is excited to be in the area. For more information on the Hostel of Maine, click here.