Hotties take top prizes at Fryeburg, Common Ground fairs

FRYEBURG - A local farm's iconic, locally-sourced pastries made a strong run through recent fairs, earning blue ribbons and, most impressively, the Fryeburg Fair Best Food Award in Oxford County over the weekend.

The Marble Family Farms, owned by Andy and Sarah Marble, have been making Hotties since 2014, combining their love of farming and baking to create the pie-like meals. The Marbles cook the pocket meals in small batches out of locally-grown vegetables and, in the case of Shepherds Pie, meats; the Hotties can later be heated in an oven, microwave or grill. Current varieties include Spinach and Feta, Broccoli and Cheddar, Harvest Vegetable Chili and Shepherds Pie.

The Marbles began by selling Hotties at weekly farmer's markets, then branched out to festivals and fairs. They expanded their customer base with the assistance of a US Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant in 2014, and Hotties are now available from 20 different stores across the state.

At the Common Ground Country Fair in September, Marble Family Farms took the first place ribbon for Best Farm to Table item. That award is given to the vendor that grows and processes a significant portion of the ingredients that go into their products. It's the fourth blue ribbon Hotties have taken in the past three years at the Common Ground Country Fair.

On Sept. 30, the Fryeburg Fair begins and, for the second year, the Marble family brought their mobile store to the fairground. Hotties won the Fryeburg Fair Best Food Award Saturday, a particularly notable award given the many, diverse offerings at the fair.

In addition to Andy and Sarah Marble, Andy Marble said, the farm's strong showing at the fairs owes a lot to his parents, Richard and Weslene Marble, who have put in many hours of work.