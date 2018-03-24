Franklin Countys First News

Hundreds gather for March For Our Lives

Posted by • March 24, 2018 •

Mt. Blue senior River Lisius played a key role in organizing the event. Here she prepares for the lineup of speakers to begin, backed by hundreds of supporters from the community.

FARMINGTON - After the deaths of seventeen Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff members last month, young people across the globe gathered yesterday in an effort to end gun violence in their classrooms. In Washington D.C., nearly one million people were drawn to the march, with more than 800 events coinciding worldwide.

Attorney General Janet Mills spoke to the audience prior to the march.

"It's time to follow the drum beat our fellow students have started," a Mt. Blue High School student said at a sister march in downtown Farmington.

The youth-led event brought hundreds to Main Street to join in the movement. Students from elementary grades to college level were joined by teachers, principals, family members and community members for the march, followed by a line up of speakers in Meetinghouse Park. Mt. Blue High School students shared poems, songs and thoughts on the issue, calling for a change in policies.

"Students should not fear school. They shouldn't have to memorize lock down protocol. Enough is enough. We need to be heard," student speaker Kayla LeGrange said. "Congress, the ball is in your court. And we will be voting in the midterm election."

Speakers included Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ward, Maine Education Association President Lois Kilby-Chesley and Attorney General Janet Mills. Volunteers helped to register new, young voters- encouraging event goers to continue the momentum after the march.

Students from Mt. Blue High School march in downtown Farmington on Saturday.

Meetinghouse Park overflowed with teachers, students, family members and community people Saturday in solidarity with the March for Our Lives rallies worldwide.

