Hundreds gather for March For Our Lives

FARMINGTON - After the deaths of seventeen Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff members last month, young people across the globe gathered yesterday in an effort to end gun violence in their classrooms. In Washington D.C., nearly one million people were drawn to the march, with more than 800 events coinciding worldwide.

"It's time to follow the drum beat our fellow students have started," a Mt. Blue High School student said at a sister march in downtown Farmington.

The youth-led event brought hundreds to Main Street to join in the movement. Students from elementary grades to college level were joined by teachers, principals, family members and community members for the march, followed by a line up of speakers in Meetinghouse Park. Mt. Blue High School students shared poems, songs and thoughts on the issue, calling for a change in policies.

"Students should not fear school. They shouldn't have to memorize lock down protocol. Enough is enough. We need to be heard," student speaker Kayla LeGrange said. "Congress, the ball is in your court. And we will be voting in the midterm election."

Speakers included Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ward, Maine Education Association President Lois Kilby-Chesley and Attorney General Janet Mills. Volunteers helped to register new, young voters- encouraging event goers to continue the momentum after the march.