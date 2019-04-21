Hungry for spring

After a long winter the deer are hungry as I watched this deer picking buds from a tree. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Fox Sparrow on the floor of leaves, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Had to be six to eight purple finches in my yard today, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A Canada Goose looks for a little (more) open water, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Blue is back; blue bird in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Dams overflowing as Androscoggin swells. (Jane Knox)
Further down it floods its bank. (Jane Knox)
Nevertheless ducks preparing to nest near a quieter pond. (Jane Knox)
At a near by pond ducks are loving this weather and setting up their yearly nest. (Jane Knox)
Chipmunk. (Dennis York)
Woodchuck. (Dennis York)
Strutting his stuff! (Dennis York)
Drake Mallard. (Dennis York)