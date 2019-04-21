Franklin Countys First News

Hungry for spring

Posted by • April 21, 2019 •

After a long winter the deer are hungry as I watched this deer picking buds from a tree. Wilton. (Jim Knox)

Fox Sparrow on the floor of leaves, Wilton. (Jim Knox)

Had to be six to eight purple finches in my yard today, Wilton. (Jim Knox)

A Canada Goose looks for a little (more) open water, Wilton. (Jim Knox)

Blue is back; blue bird in Wilton. (Jim Knox)

Dams overflowing as Androscoggin swells. (Jane Knox)

Further down it floods its bank. (Jane Knox)

Nevertheless ducks preparing to nest near a quieter pond. (Jane Knox)

At a near by pond ducks are loving this weather and setting up their yearly nest.​ (Jane Knox)

Chipmunk. (Dennis York)

Woodchuck. (Dennis York)

Strutting his stuff! (Dennis York)

Drake Mallard. (Dennis York)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives