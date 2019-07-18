Husband, wife indicted on charges associated with Farmington meth lab

FARMINGTON - A local couple was indicted on multiple charges by the Franklin County grand jury this week, relating to their alleged operation of a methamphetamine lab on the Knowlton Corner Road earlier this year. Three children were reportedly staying at the residence.

Douglas S. Theriault, 37, and Katherine A. Theriault, 29, both of Farmington, were both indicated on aggravated operation of a methamphetamine lab, a Class A felony, and conspiracy to commit, a Class B felony. They were also each indicted on three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

In the early morning hours of May 15, police responded to a report of a possible drug overdose at a Knowlton Corner Road address. According to the arrest affidavit filed by FPD Sgt. Edward Hastings IV, upon arriving, police were met at the door by a 7-year-old child who directed them inside to Katherine Theriault. Douglas Theriault was lying on the floor with an extremely slow respiratory rate. Hastings administered Narcan, an opioid blocker drug, and rescue breaths to Theriault, who was then transported by NorthStar EMS to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Hastings noted in the affidavit that Douglas Theriault had recently been arrested for violating the conditions of his release after reportedly testing positive for meth. Police found a needle cap and white powder on the floor near the kitchen sink and Hastings wrote that Katherine Theriault had trouble standing still and exhibited signs of meth usage.

There were three children in the house, ages 7, 3 and 1. Hastings wrote that the children were in the living room, with a short dividing wall between them and the kitchen where Douglas Theriault had collapsed.

Police Officer Jacob Richards saw a "one-pot meth lab" jug on the lawn to the left of the entryway door. Later, after executing a search warrant, police found the ingredients to make meth in Douglas Theriault's bedroom. An agent with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency interviewed Katherine Theriault, who reportedly admitted to buying Pseudoephedrine, an ingredient used in the manufacture of meth.

Both Theriaults were arrested and taken to Franklin County Detention Center.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.