Hydroelectric company requesting abatement in Jay

JAY - The energy company that owns four hydroelectric generation facilities in three towns has submitted a number of tax abatement requests to the town for its 2017 assessment.

In January 2016, Verso Corporation announced the sale of four facilities located predominately in three towns: Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. The Riley station's valuation is mostly in Jay - with some acreage in Dixfield and Canton - while the Jay station is entirely in Jay. The Otis station is in Livermore, with some valuation in Jay, while the Livermore Station is in Livermore Falls, with some valuation in Livermore. Combined, the facilities generate roughly 142,000 Megawatt-hour in an average year.

All four facilities, which include slightly more than 44 acres of property, were sold to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy LLC for $62 million in 2016.

On Feb. 15, Eagle Creek submitted six tax abatement requests to Jay, requesting the 2017 assessments for the facilities' local value be lowered from $22.61 million down to $10.54 million. Per the company's abatement requests, the combined value for all of the facilities is $33 million, rather than the $66 million assessment. That represents a decrease down to 53 percent of the previously-assessed value.

The combined impact of the new valuation would be a loss of $570,000 in combined tax assessments spread mostly among Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. Jay's potential loss relating to the abatement request has been estimated at $271,000.

The town hasn't yet received information supporting the abatement request. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said that the town's assessing agent, Paul Binette, was in the process of developing a draft request for information that would eventually be sent to Eagle Creek. The Board of Selectpersons will review that request for approval on March 12.

Abatement requests have also been filed by Eagle Creek with Lisbon and Anson for facilities located in those towns.