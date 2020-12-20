Ice disk on the Sandy River

Happy Winter greetings from Little Red and his snowperson. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Red catching a better view. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A very snowy day for Little Red. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Merry greetings from chickadee. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Blue jay waiting for the snow to let up. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Red-bellied woodpecker hides his holiday treats for later. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Post snow storm sunning for Little Red. Merry merry everything! (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Santa's reindeer came to visit early in Farmington. (Photo by Susan Boyce Wiles)
(Photo by Susan Boyce Wiles)
An ice disk floats on the Sandy River in Farmington. I happened to see this on the way back to town from Titcomb Mt. this afternoon; pretty good size and rotating slowly. Just barely visible from Center Bridge, better to park at the DHHS lot and it was offshore of that. (Photo by Julia Daly)
Winter Sunset: Cold but beautiful. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Summer's gone, gone, gone: But still might try a fire in the pit and wrap up in blankets at water's edge. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Winter Sunrise: Always good to see that low winter sun on the horizon after a raging blizzard has past. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Always check the ice before going on it. (Photo by Dennis York)
Walking on water. (Photo by Dennis York)
Cold, water, wind and waves make shoreline ice sculptures. (Photo by Dennis York)
Frozen. (Photo by Dennis York)
Female cardinal. (Photo by Dennis York)
Black-capped chickadee in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Blue jays in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Male hairy woodpecker in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Female hairy woodpecker in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)