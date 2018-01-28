A walk along Lemon Stream. (Jon Ziolkowski)
(Jon Ziolkowski)
(Jon Ziolkowski)
(Jon Ziolkowski)
(Jon Ziolkowski)
(Jon Ziolkowski)
The snack bar's new house attracted quite a lot of attention. Anybody home? (Jane Naliboff)
Too big to get in, turkey gave standing on it a go. (Jane Naliboff)
Red squirrel gave the new house roof a try. (Jane Naliboff)
Chipmunk beat red squirrel inside the new house. (Jane Naliboff)
Red squirrel patiently waited for chipmunk to vacate the premises, while chipmunk waited for the coast to be clear to escape with his cheeks full of seeds. (Jane Naliboff)
Red on the run. (Jane Naliboff)
Gray squirrel after getting a face full of snow. (Jane Naliboff)
Portland Head Light in winter white. (Jane Naliboff)
Portland Head Light surrounded by glare ice. (Jane Naliboff)
Icy cold and windy Casco Bay (Jane Naliboff)
Gusty wind at the Portland Head Light (Jane Naliboff)
Vapor trails and ice blocks in Edgecomb. (Jane Naliboff)
Pemaquid Point. (Jane Naliboff)
Pemaquid Point (Jane Naliboff)
Pemaquid Point Lighthouse (Jane Naliboff)
(Ryan Stone)
Off season at the apple orchard. (Gil Riley)
Narnia on ice. (Jane Naliboff)
Up close with icicles (Jane Naliboff)
Unified team. (Jane Knox)
Lovely winter afternoon sun reflection. (Jane Knox)
Another (very) cold sunrise. (Jim Knox)
Fellowship on ice. (Jane Knox)
The red and the blue. (Jane Naliboff)
Winter colors surround a lone cold looking tree Wilton. (Jim Knox)
(Pat Blanchard)
Iced trees. (Jane Naliboff)
Apples in January. (Jane Knox)
Pattern. (Pat Blanchard)
It's either your feeder or your berries, or both! (Jim Knox)
Gimme shelter in the storm. (Jane Naliboff)
Dreams of another season! (Jim Knox)
Waiting for Spring. (Gil Riley)
Traction on Tuesday. (Gil Riley)
A cool shack. (Gil Riley)
Familiar sight. (Pat Blanchard/Chesterville)
Mid-January sunrise. (Jane Knox)
Don't pick the apples. (Gil Riley)
Standing tall in spite of winter. (Gil Riley)
Why the power was out. (Pat Blanchard/Chesterville)