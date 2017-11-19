Franklin Countys First News

Icing over

Posted by • November 19, 2017 •

Raining on iced over Beavers' Dam. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Ice melting in Starks this morning. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Cool, mellow hues over Industry. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Icing on Beaver Bog. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Sunny with an icy coating on Beaver Bog. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

There's still a hint of green amongst the ambers in Starks. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Geese gathering on the Sandy River. (Darlene Power)

Hard to accept sunset at 3:30 or 4:00 again. (Jane Knox)

Bull moose in Wilton. (Dennis York)

Everyone trying unique recipes for pumpkins. Pumpkin cheese cake is a winner. (Jane Knox)

