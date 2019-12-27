Icy roads causes series of crashes on Route 2 Friday morning

Freezing rain was the culprit for a host of vehicle-related issues Friday morning, as law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel were kept busy with car crashes, vehicles off the roadway and impassable roads.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, even first responders and sand trucks had issues with Route 2 Friday morning. The road was ultimately closed down for nearly two hours before Maine Department of Transportation trucks were able to make the road passable.

Nichols responded to the initial call in the Route 2 corridor at approximately 7:27 a.m., after a vehicle collided with a tractor trailer on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. A 2007 Honda sedan was traveling eastbound on the road when the operator attempted to negotiate a corner and lost control of the vehicle. The Honda collided with the left side of a westbound 2012 Western Star tractor trailer truck owned by Olson's Logging of Madison, bouncing off the side of the larger vehicle and going back across the roadway and into a field.

"The truck driver did his best to avoid the car," Nichols wrote in an email Friday, "but road conditions were just too icy."

The operator of the Honda, Heather Starbuck, 46 of Wilton, was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital. The operator of the truck, Duncan McLain, 21 of Madison, was uninjured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Twenty minutes after the report of the initial crash came in, at 7:56 a.m., Deputy Brian McCormick responded to another report on the same road in New Sharon, roughly two miles to the east. A 2005 Toyota sedan was also attempting to negotiate a different corner when it slid off the eastbound lane and into some nearby trees. The operator, Andrew Cordes, 22 of Augusta, was transported to FMH.

At approximately 8:48 a.m., Deputy David Davol responded to another reported crash, this one on the Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. A Ford F150 was traveling south on the road when the operator lost control of the vehicle, causing the truck to cross the northbound lane and skid into the woods.

Three juveniles in the vehicle were unharmed; however, driver Lee Ann Delcourt, 44 of Carrabassett Valley was injured.

A NorthStar EMS ambulance was dispatched to the scene to transport Delcourt. By 9:03 a.m., the ambulance was attempting to negotiate the intersection of the Farmington Falls Road and Philbrick Street in Farmington, which at that point had accumulated a number of rescue and personal vehicles. The operator lost control of the vehicle, Nichols said, resulting in the ambulance running off the road and into a utility pole. The pole snapped in half, dropping down on top of the ambulance and trapping the NorthStar EMS personnel inside until Central Maine Power arrived at the scene to shut off the power. That crash occurred in Farmington, Nichols noted, and is under investigation by Farmington Police Officer Jesse Clement.

Additionally, the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received reports of multiple vehicles off the Weld Road in Perkins Township. Davol responded to those reports, but found the crashes to be non-reportable incidents.

In addition to FCSO and Farmington police, the response to the morning's various crashes included New Sharon and Farmington fire personnel, road crews from Farmington Public Works and MDOT, as well as CMP, Nichols said.