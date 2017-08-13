In nature, shining anyway

Warmer weather is finally here and Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Shine Anyway. (Deelight Zitzelberger)
A young buck in Wilton and it looks like he has lost some hair. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Golden-crowned Kinglet at Hills Pond in Perkins Township. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Doe and her best friend...a fawn. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Great Blue Heron at the head of Wilson Lake. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Here is a photo I took in a neighbor's back yard in Wilton, Maine. (William Rice/Wilton)
A Scarlet Tanager picking berries in Livermore. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Crayfish at the head of Wilson Lake. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Butterflies on coneflowers. (Pat Chick)
The stoic beauty of the hermit's shed entices many a visitor to the island of Mañana in the harbor of Monhegan. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Dreary afternoon, from the Maine State Aquarium, Boothbay Harbor, Maine. (Jessica Davis)
The sunset produces many a magic reflection of life and nature. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
An immature Bald Eagle and if you hadn't noticed, a small bird flies over his head pecking him. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
All legs and wings; a Great Blue Heron, Wilson Lake. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A deer in field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
The rocky shore line is the last wonderful stoic image ferry boat
passengers see. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Mooslookmeguntic. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)
Wood Ducks at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Fourth instar larva of a hyalophora cecropia moth caterpillar who was almost picked, by me, along with a blueberry and might have been eaten. It certainly would have been a big surprise. This amazing multi-colored caterpillar, named Crayola, witl go through one more larval stage before emerging next spring as a beautiful, intricate, gray moth with a 6" wing span. I'll post it if I find it. (Jane Naliboff)
White daylily in my garden. (Jane Naliboff)
Dew kissed blueberries. (Jane Naliboff)
Tumbledown, Old Blue, and Elephant mountains, to name a few, as seen from Center Hill in Weld. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunset in Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
4:30 a.m. sunrise in Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Female ruby throated hummingbird. (Jane Naliboff)
Starry starry night in Chesterville. (Jane Naliboff)
Weld eagle. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Gorgeous pics this week! The immature bald eagle and his "friend" was an amazing capture. And the overlook at Mooselook is always amazing. Great job everyone!