If the deer had been shy earlier in the season they are not now. This deer let me take several pictures of him. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
As the temps get colder a Black-capped Chickadee sits in the wind like its nothing. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Frozen cherry delight. (Jane Knox)
Looking for a handout in frigid temps. (Jane Knox)
Blending in to hide between thin branches in vain. The food helps give more energy. (Jane Knox)
The water as well as everything else have frozen solid in the past twenty four hours. (Jane Knox)
East Wilton Union Church. (William Rice)
Roadside shots after a fresh snowfall in Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Finding beauty in the deep freeze! (Jennifer Ellsworth)
A chilly morning sunrise in Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
So what bird do you have at your feeder? They are looking for food (Jim Knox)
Lovely pics, everyone. That cherry tree is stunning with the snow on it! Simply beautiful.
Thanks to all who have made our live a little nicer with your beautiful photos this year. Happy New Year. I love the shot of the East Wilton Church. My daughter did the Christmas program there many years ago.