Independence Day Parade, fireworks show draws big crowds in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Temperatures edging toward the 90s did not deter a big crowd for the annual Independence Day Parade, sponsored by the Farmington Rotary Club, as people lined Main Street to catch a glimpse of the colorful floats and maybe a handful of candy.

The parade, themed as 'Promoting Good Will,' followed a spectacular fireworks show over Prescott Field Tuesday evening. The show was sponsored by Franklin Saving Bank, Big Sky Grill, Kyes Insurance and Coco Cola of Farmington. Prior to the display, there were horse-drawn wagon rides with Kendric Charles, sponsored by Mainestone Jewelry, and music on the field, featuring the Court Jesters.

Photographs of both the parade and the fireworks show can be seen below.