Independence Day Parade, fireworks show draws big crowds in Farmington

There was a strong turnout for the annual Independence Day Parade sponsored by Farmington Rotary, despite the heat.
FARMINGTON - Temperatures edging toward the 90s did not deter a big crowd for the annual Independence Day Parade, sponsored by the Farmington Rotary Club, as people lined Main Street to catch a glimpse of the colorful floats and maybe a handful of candy.
The parade, themed as 'Promoting Good Will,' followed a spectacular fireworks show over Prescott Field Tuesday evening. The show was sponsored by Franklin Saving Bank, Big Sky Grill, Kyes Insurance and Coco Cola of Farmington. Prior to the display, there were horse-drawn wagon rides with Kendric Charles, sponsored by Mainestone Jewelry, and music on the field, featuring the Court Jesters.
Photographs of both the parade and the fireworks show can be seen below.
The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 Color Guard leads the parade down Main Street.
Franklin Savings Bank's float included old-timey bankers.
The Mission at the Eastwood float.
The local 4-H Dairy Club
The 2018 Miss Teen Maine International Valerianne Hinkley of Wilton waves from on top of the Wilton fire engine
Batman makes an appearance.
Fireworks over Prescott Field last night. (Photo by Jim Dwinal of Farmington)
(Photo by Jim Dwinal of Farmington)
(Photo by Jim Dwinal of Farmington)
(Photo by Jim Dwinal of Farmington)
(Photo by Jim Dwinal of Farmington)
(Photo by Jim Dwinal of Farmington)
(Photo by Jim Dwinal of Farmington)
Fireworks drew a large crowd and lit up the sky over Prescott Field in Farmington Tuesday night. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
(Photo by Don Waterhouse)
(Photo by Don Waterhouse)
(Photo by Don Waterhouse)