Individual killed in New Sharon murder-suicide related to those killed in 2018 incident

NEW SHARON - One of the two people killed in a shooting incident at a Hovey Road residence on Monday, termed a murder-suicide by the Maine State Police, also lost her parents in a murder-suicide incident in early 2018.

Robert Dapolito, 55, and Jessica Dapolito, 42, were found dead at their home on the Hovey Road after state police responded to a well-being check on Monday morning. Maine State Police has since indicated that the New Sharon residents died as a result of a homicide-suicide. Police believe that Robert Dapolito murdered his long-time partner, Jessica Dapolito, and then shot himself.

According to Facebook posts, Jessica Dapolito was the daughter of Thomas and Michelle Masse, residents of Temple that were also killed in a murder-suicide incident. According to police, on Jan. 9, 2018 Thomas Masse murdered his wife at their home on the Temple Road before killing himself. Thomas had called 911 with threats of suicide early that morning; the Maine State Police Tactical Team later discovered the deceased residents in their home. Each had died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

There appears to be another connection between the individuals that died as a result of Monday's incident and domestic violence. While some details of the incident are still under investigation, MSP representative Katharine England said Thursday that police have confirmed a relationship between Robert Dapolito and Patrick Dapolito who is currently serving a 55-year prison sentence for murdering his wife in 2010.

"We are still exploring the nature of that relationship," England said.

Per media reports, it is believed that the two men were brothers.