Indoor plant sale to benefit Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON - Novice and veteran plant growers alike will appreciate this year's first annual March into Spring House Plant Sale taking place at the Farmington Public Library on March 8. The event will transform the Holman Room into a temporary lush greenhouse for the afternoon with snacks, music and an auction. All proceeds will go towards general costs for the care and management of FPL.

Plants will be gathered by donation in the week prior to the event, those interested are encouraged to begin propagating and transplanting now to give plants a chance to acclimate to their new homes. Library books are available on the subject on the third floor.

"There are so many fundraisers around that are doing exactly the same thing. We felt like having a plant sale in the middle of winter would be something new and different," Chair of the FPL Board of Directors Barbara Marshall said.

All plants will be accepted, including tools and accessories such as empty pots. Drop offs begin on March 1 at the library or by calling 578-0286 for pick ups. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.