Industry couple arrested after marijuana allegedly provided to high school student

INDUSTRY - A local couple was arrested Tuesday, after police began investigating a Mt. Blue High School student who had allegedly been provided marijuana by his father.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Farmington Police Department Officer Bridgette Gilbert, who works as a school resource officer in the Regional School Unit 9 district, provided information to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office that a juvenile that attended MBHS had been receiving marijuana from his father on a regular basis. Deputy Bradley Scovil began investigating the juvenile's father, an Industry resident.

As a result of that investigation, Jason Hawkins, 37 of Industry, was arrested on a charge of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs to a minor, a Class C felony.

That investigation also revealed that Hawkins' girlfriend, Eileen Patrick, 34 of Industry, had allegedly called the juvenile to get him to change his statement regarding his father's involvement. Following additional investigation, Patrick was charged with tampering with a witness, a Class C felony, by Deputy Andrew Morgan.

Both Hawkins and Patrick were arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.