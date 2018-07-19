Industry crash sends one to the hospital

INDUSTRY - An early morning crash on the Industry Road sent a New Vineyard woman to the hospital Thursday, after two vehicles collided head-on.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on the Industry Road around 5 a.m. this morning. A Jeep Commander was eastbound on the Industry Road when it reportedly crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Altima head on.

At 5:05 a.m., FCSO Deputy Brad Scovil and Deputy Keith Madore responded to the scene, along with the Industry Fire Department and Farmington Fire Rescue. NorthStar EMS transported the operator of the Altima, Brittany Walsh, 29 of New Vineyard, to Franklin Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Jeep, Clarence Brown, 23 of Anson, was not transported.

Investigators say that speed was the leading cause of the crash.