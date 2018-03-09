Industry looks to fund road funding at annual meeting Saturday

INDUSTRY - Polls will open at 8 a.m. at the Industry Town Hall this Saturday, March 10, for elections, with the annual meeting to follow at 2 p.m.

No nomination papers have been returned for either elected positions - a seat on the board of selectmen as well as on the RSU 9 school board. The election will feature two write-in ballots and will close one hour before the meeting begins.

The proposed budget of $456,944 is up 11.6 percent from last year's approved budget. The budgetincludes a request to raise and borrow funds for repaving the town roads. Voters will be asked to raise and appropriate $100,000 and borrow another $400,000, for $500,000 in total.

Voters would also be asked to approve the expenditure of $50,000 out of the town's undesignated fund to reduce the budget's impact on taxes.

Town officials will also be asking residents to approve an amended shoreline zoning ordinance, bringing it up to speed with the state guidelines.