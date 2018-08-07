Industry Road fire damages home

FARMINGTON - A fire that caused extensive damage to a two-story residence drew ten local departments to the Industry Road Monday evening.

According to Chief Terry Bell, Farmington Fire Rescue was dispatched to 732 Industry Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday evening. They arrived to find smoke pouring out of the residence. No one was home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. Bell said the blaze resulted in extensive damage to the building.

The building's tenant was Robert Nadeau. It was owned by his mother. The house was not insured.

Responding departments, in addition to Farmington, included Chesterville, East Dixfield, Industry, Jay, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton. Bell said that the large number of departments was important due to the high temperature and humidity, which made it difficult to rotate firefighters through the burning house.

"Usually, if you've been inside, you come outside and cool off," Bell said. "When it's like this, you can't cool off."

NorthStar EMS monitored firefighters at the scene, Bell said. Central Maine Power also responded to help disconnect power from the house. Bell also credited dispatchers with coordinating the large number of departments. The last responding departments cleared the scene at approximately 12:25 a.m.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.