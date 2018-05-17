Industry woman charged with assaulting juvenile

INDUSTRY - A local woman was arrested Wednesday evening, after she allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old at a residence on the Industry Road via strangulation.

Rose Bernard, 34 of Industry, has been charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held without bail at Franklin County Detention Center as she awaits her initial appearance in court.

According to Maine State Police Trooper Randy Hall, a 9-1-1 call was taken by dispatch at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday evening regarding an altercation at a residence on the Industry Road. Hall responded immediately, with Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Morgan and Deputy Brian McCormick also arriving at the scene to assist in conducting interviews.

It is alleged that Bernard strangled a 14-year-old as part of that altercation. Bernard and the alleged victim knew one another, Hall said. He noted that both state and county law enforcement had previous interactions with Bernard and the Industry Road residence prior to Wednesday's altercation.

The Class B aggravated assault charge relates to the allegation of strangulation. In the Maine Criminal Code, "strangulation" in this context refers to "the intentional impeding of the breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on the person's throat or neck."

Bernard was transported to FCDC where she has been held without bail. She will appear in court tomorrow for an initial appearance. Hall said that the juvenile is currently staying with another family.