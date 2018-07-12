Informational meeting on New England Clean Energy Connect project is Monday night

FARMINGTON - An informational meeting on the New England Clean Energy Connect project that proposes to link the New England energy grid with hydroelectric power in Quebec will be held Monday, July 16 at the Mt. Blue High School.

The NECEC project, one of 46 proposals submitted in request by Massachusetts to bring up to 9.45 terawatts of clean energy power into the state, was selected by that state earlier this year. Central Maine Power, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc., has proposed running a direct current transmission line through western Maine to connect the Quebec electric grid with a substation in Lewiston. The project is designed to bring 1,200 megawatts of power from a Canadian hydroelectric company, Hydro-Québec, to the New England grid.

In Franklin County, the project would create 12 miles of new corridor on the Canadian border, running through the northern townships of Beattie, Lowelltown and Skinner. It would then go into Somerset County, reentering Franklin County in Industry. The project would impact 20.6 miles of existing transmission corridor in the towns of Industry, New Sharon, Farmington, Wilton, Chesterville and Jay, before traveling south into Livermore Falls.

CMP officials say that the project will create 1,700 positions, mostly over the course of the construction project, will result in $18 million in tax revenue increases for Maine communities and will lower energy costs by roughly $40 to $45 million as compared to the cost of the regional supply without the project. Those that have expressed either concern or outright opposition with the plan have taken issue with the project's potential environmental and visual impacts and whether it provides sufficient benefit to Mainers.

Monday evening, Wilton Town Manager Rhonda Irish and State Sen. Tom Saviello (R-Wilton) will be hosting an informational meeting on NECEC at the Mt. Blue High School Forum. Officials will attend to provide information on the project and how it will affect Franklin County residents, as well as detailed information on the entire project.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m., CMP officials will be available at the entrance to the Mt. Blue Forum with informational displays. At 6:30 p.m., Saviello will begin the formal program with welcoming remarks and going over the meeting's ground rules. He will then turn the meeting over to moderator Ronald Aseltine.

From 6:30 to 7 p.m., CMP will present the plans for the transmission line. Town officials from Jay, Wilton, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, Chesterville and the Franklin County Commissioners will ask questions of CMP officials between 7 to 7:30 p.m. From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., citizens from Franklin County will be allowed to ask questions. Those from outside Franklin County will be allowed to ask questions if time permits.

The program will end at 8:30 p.m.

For further information, contact Tom Saviello at 240-5496 or Rhonda Irish at 645-4691.