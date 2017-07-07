Informational meeting on Rangeley school renovations to be held July 11

RANGELEY - Residents of Regional School Unit 78 towns are being encouraged to attend an informational meeting at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School next week, where the final plans for a $5.14 million renovation project will be shared with the public.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the all-purpose room at RLRS on Tuesday, July 11. A building committee comprised of school board directors, community members and some district staff has been working for years on the project, which is designed to bring the 40-year-old school into compliance with modern safety and Americans with Disability Act standards.

In October 2015, residents of RSU 78's five communities: Rangeley, Dallas Plantation, Magalloway Plantation, Rangeley Plantation and Sandy River Plantation, narrowly approved a $5 million renovation project. The $5,144,764 budget was to paid for through debt service in all five towns, as the district is not anticipated to receive state renovation funding.

According to Building Committee Chair Virginia Nuttall, the project was originally designed to meet four broad goals: bring the school into ADA compliance, meet the safety needs of students, provide high school students with access to a new science laboratory and better utilize space to support individualized learning of both regular instruction and special education students. Nuttall said that while there have been some changes from the floor plan discussed in 2015, those four goals remain intact.

Meeting ADA compliance includes installing an elevator, along with bathroom and other space accommodations. Safety improvements range from security upgrades to the building's entryway, including enhancing the visibility of office staff of visitors, to removing asbestos to installing a new sprinkler system.

A new high school science room would be installed, with middle school students gaining access to the old lab. Classrooms would be reconfigured to improve efficiency and access, Nuttall said, including moving special education students to a more centralized location on the first floor. A new high school section would installed, replacing classrooms that had been lost when administrators and central office were moved, and smaller spaces would be provided to meet the needs of special education students and to support individualized learning.

Over the past year and a half, the committee has been focusing on polishing the plan and seeking further efficiencies, Nuttall said. Changes include fewer internal infrastructural changes, such as not moving two corridors and some internal walls, and reducing the amount of flooring installed indoors. Some construction materials were also changed, with all material bearing some similarity to the existing school building.

"We were really careful that our focus [on material] was with wear and maintenance and life expectancy," Nuttall said.

Another change moved a pump room for the sprinkler system outdoors into the school building itself. Nuttall noted that the four main goals of the project remained unchanged and that the project would still meet all of the district's needs. Neither the size of the proposed expansion, roughly 45,000 square feet, nor the facade of the building would change.

The district has a notice of intent and intends to sign a contract with Bowman Constructors next week. The new schedule calls for work to begin in the last week of July and continue through the school year, mostly in the new section, with a tentative completion date of summer 2018.

The $5.14 million covers everything from construction costs to the architect's fees to legal and advertising costs to a construction contingency, Nuttall said.

Tuesday's meeting is a chance for residents to ask questions and view the proposed floor plan, as well as the budget and construction schedule. A ground-breaking event will also be discussed. The meeting runs from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at the RLRS's all-purpose room.