Informational meetings on Walton’s Mill Dam begin this Wednesday

FARMINGTON - Three informational meetings have been scheduled over the next month to discuss the upcoming vote on whether to remove Walton’s Mill Dam or install a fish passage. The Farmington Conservation Commission will host meetings on Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 at the Community Center.

The town is currently in violation of the federal Endangered Species Act in regard to the dam, as it blocks Atlantic Salmon from accessing spawning and rearing habitat in Temple Stream. The dam was declared a barrier for salmon back in 2009. Two options for the town are to either install a fish ladder, which would allow salmon to bypass the dam, or remove the dam entirely.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation, an organization dedicated to the conservation of the fish, has offered to cover the cost of removing the dam, as well as the installation of a park, the installation of a couple of new culverts that feed into the stream and some funds for annual maintenance. The total cost of that project, estimated at $1.2 million, would be paid for by ASF.

The other option, the installation of the fish passage on the dam, would require repairs to the dam itself, a 20-foot-tall structure built in the early 19th century. Fixing the dam, which would be required if it wasn't being outright removed, has been estimated to cost $350,000. That would increase the fishway option to an estimated total of $750,000. ASF representatives have said that while they may be able to help raise some funds to assist the town in the project, most of that money would be provided by Farmington.

John Burrows, director of New England Programs with ASF, said that his organization prefers the removal option. ASF believes that salmon going up a fish ladder would end up in the pool above the dam rather than a running stream, an environment that isn't conducive to the fish, and that removing the dam would benefit other species as well, such as trout and turtles.

ASF was willing to pay for the dam's removal, as well as the park and other improvements, because the organization believes that dams like Walton's Mill have "huge negative impacts on local ecology," Burrows said. ASF considers Temple Stream the most important site in the Kennebec watershed as it relates to Atlantic Salmon, he added. However, the decision whether or not to accept that assistance will be up to Farmington residents.

"Ultimately, it's the town's decision," Burrows said.

The Farmington Board of Selectmen voted 4 to 1 in favor of supporting the dam's removal at a meeting back in July. The question will go before the residents on the November election ballot.

The meetings will be hosted by the Farmington Conservation Commission, each beginning at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Community Center. All three will have different focuses.

The first meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 26 will focus on Atlantic salmon history, science and restoration efforts in the Kennebec River watershed and why a decision about the dam is required at this time. The second meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 10 will focus on the ecology of dam removal and impacts on other fish and wildlife species. The third meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 24 will focus on the experiences of other dam removal projects in Maine and what impacts the removal of the Walton’s Mill Dam and associated park enhancements could have for the town's community, recreation and tourism in the future.