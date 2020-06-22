Inmate at Franklin County jail dies at Central Maine Medical Center after becoming ill

LEWISTON - A Strong man being held at the Franklin County Detention Center died at Central Maine Medical Center after he became ill Sunday evening. The death is not considered to be suspicious.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Michael Evans, 36 of Strong, reportedly became ill and was evaluated by the jail's medical staff at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday. Following the evaluation, Evans was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS. Evans was seen at the emergency room at FMH, at which time it was recommended that he be transported to CMMC in Lewiston via LifeFlight.

Evans died Sunday evening at CMMC, Nichols said in an email Monday. The cause of death will be determined by the state's medical examiner's office, Nichols said, although the death is not considered suspicious.

As Evans was in custody when he died, the attorney general's office and Maine Department of Corrections have both been notified, Nichols noted.

According to the arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County court system, Evans was arrested in the late evening hours of June 17 and charged with domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, all misdemeanors, after Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to a 9-1-1 hang up on the South Strong Road. Evans was initially arrested on the assault charge and transported to the jail.

Upon arriving at the jail, Evans reportedly began to slam his head into the cage of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office cruiser he was being transported in, causing a laceration. This resulting in officers removing him from the vehicle and Evans being transported to FMH by NorthStar in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 18, according to Nichols. The sheriff said Monday that Evans was treated at FMH and transported back to the jail later Thursday morning.

On Sunday, Evans became ill at the jail and was seen by the facility's medical staff, prior to the Strong man being once again transported to FMH and then CMMC, where he died.

The District Attorney's Office filed a dismissal on all three counts Monday, as the defendant is deceased.