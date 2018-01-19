Intensive outpatient programming for substance abuse now available

FARMINGTON - After a successful pilot year of patient care, Evergreen Behavioral Services is now offering specialized outpatient addiction recovery programming that offers more structure and intensity than standard weekly appointments.

Intensive outpatient programming can be used for substance use disorders including alcohol and opiate drugs. It may be used as a primary form of care, or as part of an aftercare plan for someone who has completed an inpatient program.

“Previously, individuals in Franklin County needing this level of care had to travel 40-50 miles on a daily basis,” said Dalene Sinskie, EBS executive director. “This is a community-based effort with many partners working together to create a seamless and enhanced treatment system for those with addictions. We are decreasing barriers and increasing access for medication assisted therapies by using a combination of medicine, counseling, and behavioral therapy to treat opioid and other dependencies.”

Dr. Art Dingley, EBS medical director and psychiatrist at Franklin Health Behavioral Services, together with Andre’a Bradford, CADC, and Amanda Ricci, CADC, certified alcohol and drug counselors, collaborate on treatment recommendations. Bradford and Ricci use an evidence-based curriculum in a group setting which focuses on education and skill-building to manage the challenges of early recovery. Dr. Dingley provides assessment and treatment of psychiatric and substance use disorders with prescribed medicines.

Two sessions are offered each week: Monday-Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. or Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon leaving participants time for school, work, and family life during treatment.

The program is open to anyone in the community. For additional information call 779-2398.