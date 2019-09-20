Investigation into Farmington Falls Road explosion to go into second week

FARMINGTON - The state investigation into the explosion at the LEAP Inc. office building on the Farmington Falls Road will go into next week, a spokesperson said Friday.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said that State Fire Marshal's Office personnel plan to continue their investigation of Monday's explosion into next week. Investigators did finish their on-scene work Thursday evening, turning the property back over to the owners and their insurance company. LEAP employees could be seen searching the debris and bagging papers Thursday evening.

"Fire investigators will continue their work next week, off-site, which will include conducting additional interviews and analysis of items gathered from the scene," McCausland said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

The town has begun seeing to the clean up of Bjorn Park and the traffic triangle near the Farmington Falls Road scene. Ted Berry Company is utilizing vacuum trucks to remove the insulation that was scattered in a wide area around the building after it exploded. The clean up is not anticipated to cause air quality issues, due to the method of removal, but Maine Department of Environmental Protection does have a pair of air monitoring stations posted nearby.

DEP Director of Communications David Madore said in an email Friday that air samples collected earlier in the week had been tested and come back with normal background levels for volatile organic compounds.

"As a precautionary measure, DEP has set up two temporary air motoring stations near the site to continue monitoring air quality during the clean-up process," Madore said.

Ted Berry Company's specific cleaning effort is directed at town-owned property near the scene, not 313 Farmington Falls Road itself. Additionally, Town Manager Richard Davis said Friday, the company ServPro in Augusta had volunteered cleaning services to the town. Those efforts would focus on properties in the neighborhood that were covered in insulation.

In other news, Davis said that he and Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck were able to visit with Firefighter Theodore "Ted" Baxter Friday.

According to Maine Medical Center, Baxter's condition was listed as "fair" Friday, an upgrade from yesterday's "serious" designation. Capt. Scott Baxter and Chief Terry Bell continue to be listed in critical condition.

Davis said that Theodore Baxter indicated his appreciation for the community support that has been extended to the department.

One sign of that support was the red ribbons tied around lamp posts in downtown Farmington Friday, as part of a Wear Red event to show of support for those injured or killed in Monday's explosion.

Yesterday, Governor Janet Mills authorized the town of Farmington and fire departments across the state to continue flying flags at half-staff in honor of those recovering from injuries sustained in the explosion.

"Please join me in keeping all of our first responders in your thoughts and prayers and thank them for the service they perform for the people of Maine," Mills said in a statement released Thursday.

There are multiple ways for people interested in making donations to assist those impacted by the explosion. These include: