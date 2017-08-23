FARMINGTON - Local officials, employees and curious residents gathered outside of the heavily-remodeled Skane LTD building at the corner of High and Church Street Wednesday, celebrating a rare economic development: a manufacturing business opening near the heart of the downtown.

Origin USA, previously based out of Industry, moved into roomier digs this week to accommodate additional machinery and more employees to meet growing demand for its combat sports apparel. The company manufactures Gis, clothing associated with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as well as other articles that range from shorts to hoodies. The company got its start in Industry five years ago, owner Peter Roberts recounted Wednesday, with he and a few friends using chainsaws to cut down trees that blocked the barn they used to house the company's machinery, some of which was rescued from abandoned mills throughout Maine.

"There's no reason we can't resurrect manufacturing again," Roberts said. He and his supporters had asked themselves: "It'd been done before - why can't it be done again?" Roberts added.

Roberts partnered with the town of Farmington earlier this year, successfully applying for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to purchase additional machinery and train additional employees. That funding supplemented $600,000 in other funding to secure the location and make improvements to the 20,000 square foot factory, including transforming an old loading dock into a large, glass entryway and erecting a large wooden awning on High Street. Town Manager Richard Davis noted that Origin USA had been the first business to take advantage of the town's facade grant funding to improve the building.

"The town has been phenomenal in working with us on this project," Roberts said.

The area's Congressional Delegation sent representatives, with Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King and Rep. Bruce Poliquin expressing their support and congratulations for the expanded enterprise. George Gervais, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development, applauded the investment into the state while Alison Hagerstrom, the outgoing executive director of the Greater Franklin Development Council, noted that Roberts' had received GFDC's Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2016 and presented him with a book of photography.

Roberts also announced a new partnership with Jocko Willink, an author, martial artist and retired U.S. Navy SEAL. Willink spoke to the close relationship between American soldiers fighting on battlefields and the workers keeping them supplied from American factories and farms.

"Without the American worker there can be no American soldier," Willink said.

Roberts thanked the company's employees, customers and members of his family, as well as anyone who encouraged him over the years. Origin USA would succeed due to the world-wide community that was supporting it, he said. He invited his father-in-law, Joe Paradis, to cut the ribbon with his family.

"There's a community leaning into this," Roberts said. "Not just here, but worldwide."