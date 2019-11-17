Remaining apples on an apple tree look like Christmas tree decorations. (Don Waterhouse)
You know it's cold when a bubble freezes in November. (Jane Naliboff)
Bird's eye view. (Wendy Barrett)
The season for dressing in layers is here. (Wendy Barrett)
Resting on a perch. (Karen Dalot)
I have seen a ton of hives this year close to home. We have 8 of them within a half mile and one tree had three of them. (Karen Dalot)
Eating in the snow. (Karen Dalot)
A woodpecker in Jay. (Karen Dalot)
Snowy chickadee. (Paige Plourde)
Old Chevy. (Paige Plourde)
Snowy red squirrel. (Paige Plourde)
This picture was taken on Wednesday. By Thursday the river was frozen over. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Really? Winter again so soon? (Jim Knox)
A (very) young Cedar Waxwing, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A young Cedar Waxwing trying some fruit from a Flowering Crab Tree, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A robin also taking its share of fruit from a Flowering Crab Tree. Wilton. (Jim Knox)