It’s never too late to go back to school

JAY - When Norman Gordon's granddaughters asked if he had ever thought about getting his high school diploma his first reaction was: "My god, I'm 85 years old! What in the world will I do with a high school diploma?!"

The weathered, quick-to-laugh Jay resident took the suggestion to heart, however, and now, 68 years after quitting school to join the Army, Gordon is hitting the books again.

"It was my granddaughters that convinced me. They told me, someday after you've passed your great grandkids can say to their kids 'your great grandpa finished high school at 85 years old, so there's no reason you can't do it now.'"

Gordon grew up in Rhode Island with his parents and siblings. A week after giving birth to her son at home, Gordon's mother went back to work at the mill. Keeping ends met was a constant struggle, according to Gordon, and the family lived with the bare minimum for most of his life. But whatever they lacked in possessions was made up for with strong family values.

"We used to sit around the table after dinner and all the dishes were done and have a family talk. Rules were made, homework was checked, stuff like that. My dad was a very strict man, but he was a fair strict man," Gordon said.

Gordon was a naturally smart kid and did well in school, but as most teens can identify with, he struggled with the rules of home life and longed for more independence. When the opportunity arose to enlist in the Army, Gordon jumped, even going as far as to get parental permission to join before his 18th birthday. He was a junior in high school when he took the bus to Providence to go through the mandatory exams for enlisting. It was 1951 and the Korean War had been underway for a year.

"Until the day I die I will remember leaving home. My mom came up into my room where I was packing and, looking around, said 'you don't have any clean underwear to take with you!' I told her, 'mom, they'll give me some. It doesn't matter.' at which point she yelled at me 'I don't care! You're not leaving home without clean underwear!'" Gordon laughs recalling the memory.

He was shipped off to join the troops in August of 1951, where he stayed for the next 19 months. He was only 21 years old when he was discharged and sent back home. Though Gordon's stories of the war are scarce, the work set the trajectory for the rest of his life- a hodgepodge of different jobs requiring skills that Gordon excelled at. Upon returning to the States, Gordon continued the lifestyle of finding odd jobs and collecting a variety of talents.

"I did a little bit of everything. I drove trucks, repaired jewelry, worked on engines..."

Gordon even worked for a while as a bodyguard for Joseph McCarthy, a job that later led to more high-security clearance positions for the government.

In 1965 he met his future wife, Beverly, on a blind date and married her six months later. After her death two years ago, Gordon made the move to Maine to live near his son and brother.

"It's been very difficult being alone without her. When you lose your best friend, it's hard," he said.

Gordon finds consolation in talking with his neighbors, his family back in Rhode Island and his new classmates and teachers at Spruce Mountain Adult Education.

"They stimulate my willingness to accomplish the goal I set for myself. They seem to think I'm doing pretty well," he said.

Gordon hopes to get his adult education diploma soon, a success he knows his wife would have been proud of and his granddaughters will smile at.

"I've had a pretty happy life. You just have to take it as it comes. Can't get too carried away. Just take the good with the bad and the bad with the good," Gordon said.