Jackie Dingley’s MirroCraft located on Industry Lake

INDUSTRY - A piece of history has resurfaced on Clearwater Lake, after a 50-plus-year-old boat that belonged to a locally-famed fishing expert was discovered partially submerged.

The boat had been brought well up on shore when it vanished earlier this month, leading to local camp owner Joel Brightman and others to speculate that it had been stolen, with Brightman offering a $500 reward for the return of the vessel. The aluminum boat and its attached, equally-venerable 1974 Evinrude motor were not particularly valuable, Brightman noted previously, but it was locally important due to the history behind the vessel and its original owner, Jackie Dingley. The former West Farmington postmaster and outdoors enthusiast passed away in 2008.

However, the boat had apparently been taken by the weather, Brightman said Tuesday afternoon, after it was discovered in a damaged condition near a camp on the lake. It appeared that a windstorm a couple weeks ago had pushed the boat off the beach and into the lake. The boat was damaged, popping a number of rivets, and had been 'totally sunk' when it was spotted by someone visiting a nearby camp, Brightman said.

A cowling for the Evinrude motor was initially thought to be missing as well, but was found nearby. Despite its age, the motor is still running, Brightman said.

"Jackie's boat is back," he said.

The aged boat is now undergoing renovations before kicking off another 50-year tour on Clearwater Lake.