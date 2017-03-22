Jail passes state inspection, commissioners talk probate

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Detention Center passed its inspection with flying colors last month, receiving a new, 2-year license from the state.

Maj. Doug Blauvelt, the jail administrator, reported to commissioners Tuesday that the jail had received a 99.2 percent rating for all mandatory standards and a 98.4 percent rating in regards to meeting essential standards.

Reading from selected passages from the report, Blauvelt said that the inspectors had commended the jail for its record-keeping, tracking of activity logs, inmate classification system and the testing of the facility's keys and locks. Inspectors noted the 30-year-old facility, built in 1983, was better maintained then some newer facilities throughout the state.

"I couldn't be happier," Blauvelt said about the inspection and report.

He noted that operating the jail was a team effort: Lt. John Donald was cited by inspectors as the individual who reviewed jail activity logs, with any inaccurate paperwork returned to employees for correction. The cook supervisor, Lorna Nichols, was congratulated for making "wonderful meals" with homemade bread and desserts by the inspection team. The jail's classification specialist is Victoria Parker, who was credited by Blauvelt for improving and maintaining the facility's procedures. The county has a full-time employee, Raymond Lee, doing maintenance throughout the Franklin County Sheriff's Office facilities, including the jail.

Donald said that the "excellence" in the report was also due to Blauvelt's leadership. Blauvelt had maintained facility compliance records over the past few years, which had allowed the smooth transition from 72-hour holding facility to full-time jail back in 2015.

It is the first inspection the jail has had since it went from a holding facility to a full-time facility. The approximately 40-bed facility is nearly full; Blauvelt said he only had three beds currently available.

In other business, Probate Judge Richard Morton met with commissioners to discuss a preliminary effort espoused by some members of the State Legislature to replace county-elected probate judges with a smaller number of state-appointed judges. The effort was still in the early concept stage, Morton said.

In general, the proposals would do away with part-time, elected probate judges in favor of three or four state-appointed judges that would float within districts comprised of multiple counties. While some anti-county government sentiment was fueling the new discussion, Morton said, there were also judicial officials that disliked the idea of part-time judges practicing private law.

Calling the debate "interesting to see," Morton noted there could be additional demands placed on the county if a state-appointed judge began sitting in the Franklin County Courthouse. For example, the probate court is located on the first floor of the courthouse in a relatively narrow room that does not provide a separate office for the judge. That might not be acceptable to an appointed judge, Morton said.

There was also the issue of availability and access. One proposal has three judges serving the probate court needs of the entire state. That would mean that a judge would often not be sitting in Franklin County.

Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington said that he preferred a locally-elected official to a state-appointed one, as it provided additional control from the voters.