Jail tax levy limit causing issue for county

FARMINGTON - County officials are projecting expenditures at the Franklin County Detention Center to exceed the LD1 tax assessment cap associated with that facility by as much as $100,000 this year, potentially resulting in a significant reduction in the jail's remaining surplus funds.

Many counties are grappling with this same issue across the state, as jail budgets grow faster than the state-imposed LD1 tax assessment limits associated with those facilities. Municipalities and county governments also operate under the property tax levy limits, which were created in January 2005 as part of an effort to restrain governmental spending. Towns and the county are capable of exceeding their LD1 limits, at the annual town meeting or through the budget process respectively, but there is no mechanism to increase the jail LD1 limit.

The local tax assessment limit is based off jail system budgets in 2009, tied into then-Governor John Baldacci's jail consolidation effort, which led to the creation of the now-defunct Board of Corrections. Those limits increased 3 percent last year, and 3 percent again this year; jail budgets frozen in 2009 are outstripping that increase.

As there exists no mechanism to increase the LD1 cap, counties are forced to either pay the difference out of surplus funds or, in many cases, request supplemental funds from the state. As of mid-March, roughly half of the state's 16 counties are requesting roughly $3 million in state funds.

Franklin County, however, does have some surplus funds remaining: approximately $164,000 in funds saved over the five-year period the FCDC was a 72-hour holding facility. In the short-term, the county can use those funds to make up the difference between the jail's operating expenses and the LD1 limit.

In the long term, County Clerk Julie Magoon noted Tuesday, the arrangement wasn't sustainable. "It's going to happen this year," she said, referring to expenditures exceeding the LD1 limit, "and it's going to happen next year."

The jail budget approved last year was $1,891,048. That represented a $270,000 increase over the previous year; the first increase since the budget was frozen in 2009.

In the previous fiscal year, the budget exceeded the LD1 cap by roughly $20,300. The worst case scenario this year would have the budget exceeding the LD1 cap by approximately $100,000.

The legislature is considering different ways to address the issue statewide, including proposals to eliminate or change the LD1 jail limit. Some county officials outside of Franklin County are also requesting greater levels of state funding for jail systems; currently Franklin County receives $190,000 in Community Corrections Act funds to assist with inmate programs, everything else is raised off the local tax base.

At the local level, commissioners are planning to meet with Sheriff Scott Nichols and jail administrators in the next few days and discuss ways of potentially reducing expenditures. While describing the budget as generally "bare bones," Magoon noted that overtime costs had increased from $34,000 in 2013 to $50,000 in 2016. This year, the jail has spent $52,000 year-to-date; Magoon projects that it will likely exceed the $56,000 budgeted amount, given that there is a quarter of the fiscal year left.

One option would be to reopen discussions with the corrections officer union, which has one year left on its contract with the county. Alterations to the contract could help reduce the amount of overtime the county was accruing, Magoon suggested.

Commissioner Terry Brann noted that the jail had also absorbed a $33,000 increase in inmate medical costs, representing a third of the projected LD1 overrun.

Options for funding the jail beyond the LD1 limit include using the jail surplus funds or potentially using general county budget surplus funds. The important thing, commissioners agreed, was to begin looking for solutions immediately, rather than waiting for jail surplus funds to be exhausted.