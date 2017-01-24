Jan. 24: Franklin County’s schools closed today

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to the snow and ice storm expected on Tuesday, Jan. 24. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: MSAD 58 (Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, Strong) has cancelled school today.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Wilton, Weld) has cancelled school for today.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: RSU 73 (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls) schools closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Rangeley Lakes Regional School is closed today.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Stratton School is closed today.