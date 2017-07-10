Janet Mills announces intent to run for governor

FARMINGTON - Attorney General Janet Mills, a Farmington resident, announced Monday morning that she intends to run for governor.

"In Maine, when something’s not working, we don't wait around for someone to come along and take care of it for us; we roll up our sleeves and fix it ourselves," Mills said as part of a prepared statement. "Well, it’s pretty clear that our government is broken, and there’s no way I’m going to stand on the sidelines and not fight to put it back together."

A graduate from Farmington High School, Mills earned a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Boston, and a J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law. She served as the district attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, in Maine House of Representatives and as the state's attorney general from 2009 to 2011, and then 2013 to the present.

Intending to run for the Democratic primary, Mills joins Adam Cote, Patrick Eisenhart and Betsy Sweet as potential Democrat candidates that have announced their candidacy. The highest profile candidate for the Republican primary is Mary Mayhew, the former commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Terry Hayes, the Maine State Treasurer and an Independent, has also announced an intent to run in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Gov. Paul LePage, who will complete his second term in 2018, cannot serve a third term.