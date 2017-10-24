Jay agrees to share use of ladder truck with Livermore Falls

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons approved having the town's ladder truck respond to calls in Livermore Falls for the next six months, due to that town's aging truck requiring immediate repair.

The board approved having Jay Fire Department's truck, an E-One ladder truck purchased in 1997, respond with a driver to Livermore Falls emergency calls, ranging from smoke alarms and chimney fires to structure fires. Livermore Falls would be charged $6,300 for the next six months. That figure represents half of the annual cost of purchasing and operating that truck, as calculated by Jay town officials and pro-rated for half a year.

Fire Chief Mike Booker estimated that the truck would respond to an additional 20 or fewer calls per year as a result of the collaboration. Due to mutual aid agreements, the truck would travel to Livermore Falls for qualifying incidents anyway, such as structure fires.

It is not the first, recent case of the two towns' fire departments working together. The board also approved an extension for having Livermore Falls share space in Fire Station No. 2. Livermore Falls' own station's renovations are expected to be complete by Dec. 31. Jay has been lending two bays to Livermore Falls in the North Jay station since 2015, in exchange for Livermore Falls paying to heat the bays and for half of the station's water costs.

Livermore Falls had requested to share Jay's ladder truck as their own, 1988 model truck required roughly $14,000 in repairs to operate its aerial. Jay town officials had worked out an annual cost for its own truck, breaking down annual operation costs plus the $500,000 cost of the truck, divided by its 25-year lifespan. One proposal separated the $25,300 annual cost between the two towns on a per capita basis, with Jay paying $15,280 and Livermore Falls paying $10,039.

Selectpersons and residents in attendance, however, advocated splitting the cost down the middle. "Do it 50-50," resident and former selectperson Justin Merrill told the board. "To me that's the only way to do it. The truck costs a lot of money."

Merrill and others pointed out that while Jay's ladder cost $500,000 back in 1997, a new ladder would be significantly more expensive a few years from now. According to Booker, a new truck would cost $1.2 million. One possibility, he said, would be to go with a multi-purpose truck, such as a quint, when the ladder truck reached the end of its effective lifespan in five to seven years.

Selectperson Keith Cornelio suggested offering a short-term agreement to assist Livermore Falls, addressing longer-term cost sharing ideas later. The board moved to offer the agreement on a six-month basis. Assuming the Livermore Falls board agrees, the funds would go into the Jay department's Capital Reserve Account.

In related business, the board received a proposal to refurbish Engine No. 1, which will be 22 years in November. That project would cost between $160,000 to $170,000, officials estimated, but would extend the lifespan of the truck. A brand new apparatus would cost $500,000.

The board agreed to further discuss the proposal with an industry representative.