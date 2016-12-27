Jay approves raising minimum wage for firefighters

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons approved raising the hourly rate of pay for firefighters to a minimum of $9 per hour at Monday's meeting, in accordance with a new state law.

A Citizen's Initiative passed during the November election increased the minimum wage in Maine to $9, with annual $1 increases through 2020. The law goes into effect on Jan. 7, 30 days after it was signed by the governor. Currently, there are nine members of the Jay Fire Department earning a base rate of pay under $9: junior firefighters and probationary employees.

The increase from their current rate, $7.75 to $8, to $9 was not included in the 2016-17 budget. To help cover that gap, Chief Mike Booker told selectpersons Monday evening, he would not be filling a captain position that was vacated when Scott Shink was hired by Livermore Falls Fire Department to serve as deputy chief. Not filling that position between now and June 30, the end of the fiscal year, will save approximately $750.

"That'll get us to next June," Booker said, "and then we'll decide what we want to do."

The board unanimously approved setting the minimum rate of pay for town staff at $9 to comply with the law. Booker and the other officers will be meeting with selectpersons to review the department's payscale in the wake of the changes.

The new law will also apply to ballot clerks and registrars, who make $7.50 and $8 per hour, respectively. Those employees are expected to be utilized prior to the start of the next fiscal year.