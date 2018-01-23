Jay begins budget process

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons began its review of the 2018-19 budget Monday evening, looking at newly-reorganized cost centers and $6.39 million in potential expenditures.

The $6,394,000 in total expenses represents a starting point figure, prior to any reduction or other modification by either the board or the Budget Committee. The preliminary numbers include fully-funded reserve accounts, for example, and do not incorporate some of last year's decisions, such as funding the summer recreation program and Spruce Mountain's insurance out of the Tower Fund rather than the tax assessment. Last year's budget included $6.13 million in expenditures, following a special town meeting that set the Sewer Department and Town Government lines at slightly reduced amounts and another meeting that reinstated curbside pickup at the cost of $120,000.

This year's budget features some changes to cost centers such as the transfer station's Solid Waste line, which has been added into the Public Works Department budget. The transfer station has been managed by Highway Foreman John Johnson since 2010, and public works employees are expected to assist at the transfer station, which will be going to a single, full-time employee in December following a retirement. New language in employee contracts, negotiated with the Teamster's Union this past year, will allow for greater flexibility in moving personnel between public works and transfer station operations.

As a result, it appears that public works' budget request is increasing by $320,000 to $1.5 million, when it in fact is decreasing once the impact of the newly-combined cost center is accounted for.

Selectperson Gary McGrane questioned combining the budgets, saying that he thought it could be confusing to the general public. Johnson said that the decision had been made by the board, and also better reflected the flexibility of town employees and material, such as fuel.

Similarly, custodial services and some utilities previously included in Buildings & Grounds and then Town Government have been split between the town office and the police department, reflecting the shared building on Main Street. Other items previously included in Buildings & Grounds, which has been removed, have been moved to Professional Services, such as animal control and paying Franklin County Animal Shelter to accept those animals.

Selectperson Judy Diaz questioned if the town office staff could be reduced from the 4.5 employees. Town officials said that a survey of some comparable towns had indicated that the 4.5 positions, which include the town manager, was either a low or similar number when compared against neighboring communities and adjusting for size.

Healthcare benefit costs in a number of departments is decreasing, due to the new plans available to employees following last year's negotiations. Diaz suggested looking at the benefits of town office staff as well.

Per the suggestion of the Solid Waste Committee, curbside pickup funding currently appears in a separate article, at the cost of $123,000.

The boards are currently scheduled to vote on a budget in early February. The town meeting is currently scheduled for April 24.