Jay board accepts bids for town properties

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons approved the sale of tax-acquired property at Monday evening's meeting, awarding the lots to the highest bidders. They also approved the sale of wood harvested from town property.

The town had advertised all four tax-acquired properties over the past few weeks and opened 35 total bids at Monday's meeting. The board was unanimous in approving acceptance of the high bids for each property.

A $7,100 bid from Jason Lucarelli, of Jay, was accepted for a 23-acre lot off Main Street, on the back side of Jay Hill.

A $9,120 bid from Caleb Dionne, of Farmington, was accepted for a 40-acre lot off Plaisted Road.

A $16,251 bid from Thomas Harville, of Skowhegan, was accepted for a 2-unit apartment building, located at 13 Jewell Street. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said that after the town's last certified mailing concerning the property, a mortgage company indicated it may still have interest in the property, despite a representative of the company previously verbally indicating that the company did not. Board members noted that it would be up to the high bidder to determine whether that was an issue or not, as it did not impact the town's interest, which will be conveyed via a quitclaim deed.

A $9,001 bid from Matt Knowlton was accepted for a single family home, located at 4 Church Street.

Each interested party whose bid was selected will have 10 days to complete the transaction.

The board also approved having the town sell wood harvested during a clearing alongside the East Jay Road. A Public Works Department crew cut the trees in order to allow more light to reach the road. A number of cords of wood have been dragged down into the gravel pit, where they have been cut into roughly four-foot lengths.

The board voted to sell the wood at its current location. Contractors who may wish to further cut the wood on site will need to provide proof of insurance.