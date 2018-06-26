Jay board approves progression of pump station installment

JAY - Selectpersons approved moving forward with the North Jay Wastewater Treatment Facility project Monday evening, voting unanimously to go with the option recommended by Superintendent Mark Holt of replacing the plant with a new pump station.

After reviewing draft studies prepared by engineering firm Wright-Pierce, Holt said a new pump station would set the facility up for a better future. The draft study contrasted the costs and benefits of completely replacing the plant versus bringing in upgrades. Going with the pump station option, which will involve pumping waste down to Livermore Falls Treatment Plant, will be more expensive initially, but will save the town significant costs down the road.

"It's a pay me now or pay me later situation, but going with the pump station would set North Jay up for at least the next 60 years.

Holt reported that the 20-year-old plant would be looking at additional updates in another twenty years or so, costing an estimated $1.6 million. By installing a new pump station, those fees would be alleviated along with the maintenance costs of the facility. The station would pump wastewater along the Whistle Stop Trail to eventually reach the Jay Plaza, where it would enter the system that is serviced by the Livermore Falls plant. The project, which would include a pump station and laying 19,000 feet of pipe, would work to avoid historic granite structures, environmentally-sensitive areas and coordinate with Maine Department of Transportation paving projects, according to Wright-Pierce Senior Project Manager Jeff Preble.

Legislative action would be required to bury the pipe in the shoulder of the Whistle Stop Trail, as that trail was acquired by the state using Land for Maine's Future funds and installing the sewer main would be considered a change of use. That bill would go to legislation in Jan., and if passed, would allow construction to begin in the spring.

The cost of the pump station option is estimated at $3.9 million.

Using a 20-year bond at 1.5 percent interest would result in annual payments of $226,500, somewhat offset by the $107,000 per year the town would save in operations and maintenance costs associated with the North Jay plant. In the near future, Preble said, the North Jay facility upgrade was more cost effective, but that the pump station became more financially beneficial over time, as it avoided the O&M costs and was significantly cheaper to upgrade. The longest range projection, at 40 years, showed the total worth of the treatment facility option being $13.77 million to the pump station's $9.22 million.

Those figures include the approximately $11,000 annual increase in Jay's costs relating to the Livermore Falls Treatment Facility apportionment, as there would be a projected 2.9 percent increase in Jay's usage of that facility.

In addition, Holt said, the pump station option will open up possible opportunities for grants or access to the state's revolving loan program, as it represented both a regionalization of local efforts and the end of the practice of discharging treated water into Seven Mile Stream.

Holt said the current treatment plant is also getting close to capacity, meaning if a new business came in the facility wouldn't be able to handle the additional waste. The new pump station would allow for more economic growth by increasing the capacity.

Selectpersons voted unanimously to move forward with the new pump station, Holt said he would bring any future roadblocks or issues to the board before making decisions.